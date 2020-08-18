$1.35 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,863,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $200.09. The company had a trading volume of 860,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.83. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

