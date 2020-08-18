$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Targa Resources also posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $8.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $10.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,598 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

