10,345 Shares in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Arista Networks makes up 0.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 207.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 346,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $3,717,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,807,000 after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $881,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,047 shares of company stock worth $20,348,978. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.46. 790,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,267. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

