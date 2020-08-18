$160.30 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $160.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.60 million to $165.30 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $131.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $672.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.31 million to $677.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $734.41 million, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $758.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $500.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.70. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

