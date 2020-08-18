16,467 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.32. 2,898,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.32. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

