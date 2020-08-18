1,913,906 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,913,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,968,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 4.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,368,000 after buying an additional 6,413,214 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 8,700,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,252,000 after buying an additional 2,900,220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

BAM stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,344. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.