$194.96 Million in Sales Expected for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $194.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the lowest is $192.00 million. Macerich posted sales of $214.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $803.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.12 million to $811.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $823.11 million, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $849.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

NYSE:MAC opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.71. Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 151.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 95.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

