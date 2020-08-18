20,670 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,670 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.71. 26,684,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

