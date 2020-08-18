3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after buying an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,839,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.18. 65,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.