$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will report $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.71. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $12,598,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $17,374,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

