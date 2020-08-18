$42.74 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce $42.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the lowest is $28.30 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $118.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $237.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.57 million to $278.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $360.47 million, with estimates ranging from $326.90 million to $407.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

BHR opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.62.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

