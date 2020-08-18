7,205 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.67. 140,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,026. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

