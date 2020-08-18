8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001520 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $56.30 million and approximately $42.10 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

