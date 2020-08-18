$926.70 Million in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $926.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $875.00 million. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,954 shares of company stock worth $5,040,911. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 529,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 49,031 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA opened at $140.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.