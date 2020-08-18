Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Lowers Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 8.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $331.00. 3,020,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

