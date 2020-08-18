Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. S&P Global makes up about 1.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,063,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,867,000 after acquiring an additional 58,423 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.12. The company had a trading volume of 557,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $362.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

