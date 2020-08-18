Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215,073 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 6.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.33% of Accenture worth $451,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,031. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.57. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $234.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

