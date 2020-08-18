Achain (ACT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $8.84 million and $3.12 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.98 or 0.05483092 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003489 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00047411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.