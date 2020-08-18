Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

AQSP remained flat at $$1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Acquired Sales has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

