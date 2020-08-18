Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) CFO Sells $360,397.45 in Stock

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) CFO Glen S. Leibowitz sold 124,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $360,397.45.

Shares of ACRGF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 182,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Acreage Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRGF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acreage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Acreage from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Acreage from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

