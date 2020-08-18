Actinium (ACM) Hits Market Cap of $328,585.78

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $328,585.78 and $1.78 million worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00042573 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 23,432,000 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.