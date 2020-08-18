Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,945 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 6.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $54,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. 201,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,840. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

