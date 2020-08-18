Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Up 375.0% in July

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AELTF remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Tuesday. Adacel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

