Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Addus Homecare worth $37,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,319 shares of company stock valued at $45,593,188. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.