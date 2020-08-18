Adelphoi (ADL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $210,407.76

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $210,407.76 and $282.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00137239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.01828447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00135813 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

