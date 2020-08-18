ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF remained flat at $$29.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. ADO Properties has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.