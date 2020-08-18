Advanced Internet Blocks Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,133.00 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $169.15 million and $61,133.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00546350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002605 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

