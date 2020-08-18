Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 165.1% in July

Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 623.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANNSF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena SME from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ANNSF stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $139.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. Aena SME has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $194.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.21.

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

