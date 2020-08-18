Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Update

Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Shares of ANNSF stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $139.25. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. Aena SME has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $194.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Aena SME from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Aena SME

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

