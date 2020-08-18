AEON Financial Service Co. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

AEON Financial Service Co. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of AEON Financial Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

AEOJF remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd. provides various financial products and services in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It offers ordinary, time, and savings-type time deposit products; housing, card, unsecured, and education loans; life, short-term, small amount, individual pension, medical, pet, and educational endowment insurance products; call center services; and WAON, a form of e-money, as well as various credit cards.

