AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,724. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.53. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

