AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $6,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $80.92. 924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,724. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.70. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.