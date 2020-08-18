Aeternity (AE) Trading 10.1% Higher This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, LATOKEN and Zebpay. Aeternity has a total market cap of $60.20 million and $8.70 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 364,137,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,316,546 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, IDAX, CoinBene, Crex24, Binance, BigONE, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Liqui, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Koinex, HADAX, Zebpay, OOOBTC, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

