Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AIFS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954. Agent Information Software has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.