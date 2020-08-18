AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 351.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGFMF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on AGF Management from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGF Management from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management stock remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.