AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,743. AIM ImmunoTech has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth $32,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

