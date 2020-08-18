Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Aion has a total market cap of $59.76 million and $7.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01812898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00190534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 448,954,390 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, RightBTC, Koinex, Kyber Network, IDEX, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.