AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,902,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 10,192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,170.2 days.

Shares of AICAF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.01.

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

