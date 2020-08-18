AirSwap (AST) Trading 270.1% Higher Over Last Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $38.06 million and $27.84 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 270.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.38 or 0.05528742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00046768 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

