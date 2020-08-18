Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report $744.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $901.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.00 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

