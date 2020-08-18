Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Algoma Central stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

