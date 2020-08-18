Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 245.1 days.

APYRF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

APYRF stock remained flat at $$30.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $43.25.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

