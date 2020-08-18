Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.14.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $171,631,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 109.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after buying an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

