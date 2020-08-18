Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY):

8/11/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/8/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

8/3/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ALNY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.92. 298,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,956. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.81. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,739.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,941,874 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after buying an additional 1,052,417 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $136,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

