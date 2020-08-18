Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in August

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the July 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,511. Alpha Bank has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

