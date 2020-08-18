Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,548,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $42.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,560.33. 110,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,627. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,496.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,379.68. The company has a market cap of $1,025.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.