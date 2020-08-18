Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $40.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,558.60. 2,025,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,165. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,496.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,379.68. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

