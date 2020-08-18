Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 13,019 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

