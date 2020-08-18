Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $36.97 Million Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the quarter. Trane makes up approximately 4.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Trane worth $36,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Cowen lowered Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

TT traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

