Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $38.12 Million Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,344 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.31% of Seagate Technology worth $38,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $24,702,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $254,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. 150,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.